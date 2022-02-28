Premier League rival told to follow Arteta’s example to rebuild their team

Noel Whelan has told Tottenham to borrow a leaf from Mikel Arteta’s book in learning how to rebuild their squad.

The Lilywhites have been through some of the best managers since 2019, and they are continuing to chase quick success.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has kept faith with Arteta since that time, and his rebuild is taking shape.

The Gunners are now a solid team to beat, and they just need a top goal poacher to make it one of the strongest in the Premier League.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan insists changing Tottenham will not be a quick-fix job, and he wants them to emulate Arsenal

He tells Football Insider: “Just look at how under-fire Mikel Arteta was at Arsenal. It’s not going to happen overnight.

“Arteta knew that he had to bring in the right players – it’s taken three years to build a squad, and that’s not come without controversy, either, after what happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“It has been a tough ride for them, but now they’re looking balanced from back to front, and a striker is the final piece of the puzzle.

“For Tottenham, they’ll have to follow that same transfer blueprint. I really don’t think it’s going to happen quickly, no matter how many they bring in this summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been fortunate to keep his job in a hire-and-fire culture like the Premier League.

However, watching our team perform well, it is clear that the club made the right choice to stick with him.

Arsenal is a more solid unit now, and we probably wouldn’t have been if we had changed managers at the start of this season when we were terribly poor.