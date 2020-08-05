Premier League rival will beat Arsenal to the signing of Ligue 1 star soon

Manchester United is set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Lille defender, Gabriel, according to Napoli Magazine.

The Brazilian has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options at the back.

The defender was in fine form for Lille in the Champions League and French Ligue 1 this season, and those fine performances have drawn the admiration of top sides, including Arsenal.

The Gunners have been working on a move for him before now, but their reluctance to get the deal done fast might see them miss out to Ole Gunnar Solkjear’s men.

The report claims that the defender has been targeted as a possible partner for Harry Maguire, who joined the Red Devils for a record fee last summer.

Gabriel has also been targeted by Everton, Chelsea and Napoli in the past, but they might all miss out on him now.

Arsenal will look to add some quality to their team this season, and Gabriel could be one defender that helps Arteta’s team to defend better as the Gunners have struggled at the back this season.

William Saliba has also joined up with the Gunners, and when Pablo Mari returns from injury, Arsenal will hope that he can slot in at the back with no problems.