Premier League rivals competing with Arsenal for classy midfielder

Arsenal is facing increasing competition in their bid to sign Douglas Luiz in this transfer window.

Although Aston Villa has just qualified for the Champions League, it appears the Villans are open to cashing in on the Brazilian midfielder.

This development is favourable for Arsenal, who has been tracking him since 2021. They should move quickly to put together an offer to secure his signature.

However, Arsenal is not the only club interested in signing him, nor are they the sole Premier League club in contention.

While a move abroad is a possibility, with Juventus keen on adding him to their squad, a report on Calciomercato suggests that Liverpool and Manchester United are also eyeing the midfielder.

Both Premier League sides have been monitoring him, much like Arsenal, and they will be eager to outdo each other in the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he was an important player for the Aston Villa side that qualified for the Champions League this season.

If we are serious about making him a member of our squad, we would need to work hard to beat other clubs and add him to our group.

