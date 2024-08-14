Premier League rivals draw up plans to beat Arsenal to sign England star

Ivan Toney has been on Arsenal’s radar for months, and as they miss out on other transfer targets, it’s expected that the Gunners will get serious about signing the Brentford striker.

Over the years, Toney has proven to be one of the top goalscorers in the Premier League, and he is too good to remain with the Bees.

He should be playing for a bigger club, and it seems only a matter of time before that happens.

The striker is eager to make a move to a larger club this summer, and Arsenal’s hesitation could cost them his signature.

The Independent reports that Chelsea and Manchester United are intensifying their interest in him, and both clubs are serious contenders.

The report indicates that they are looking to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy next summer to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

This kind of arrangement is something Brentford would likely welcome, similar to the agreement they had when they sold David Raya to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a fantastic striker, but there must be a reason why Mikel Arteta is not pushing to add him to his squad even after losing out on Benjamin Sesko.

He will certainly do well on our team, but we support whoever our manager thinks is better for our team.

