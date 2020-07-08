Premier League rivals join Arsenal in pursuit of Spanish ace

Ahead of the summer transfer window, teams around the world have begun identifying players that they believe can make their side stronger.

Arsenal is one of the teams that will have an interesting summer as they look to become a top English team again.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players ahead of the next transfer window, and one of the players who has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez.

The Spaniard has been tipped to join his compatriot, Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, but the Gunners now face competition from West Ham United and Everton for his signature, according to a new report.

AS via Sun Sports claims that the defender has rejected a new contract offer from Bilbao and he would be looking to move in the summer after making too few appearances for them this season.

The report claims that his release clause stands at £27 million, and his current team might demand that the fee is paid in full to release him from his current deal.

The English teams are not the only competition that Arsenal will face for his signature with the report also claiming that AC Milan and AS Monaco are interested in landing the 23-year-old.