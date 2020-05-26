Premier League rivals make contact over Arsenal’s Serie A target

Everton and Newcastle United have made contact over the transfer of Arsenal target Franck Kessie, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.

The midfielder has become a target of Arsenal this season as the Gunners look to add some quality to their midfield.

AC Milan are looking to trim their budget according to the same report and they are prepared to sell off Kessie whose wage would move up from June this year.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to land him this summer, however, the Gunners will face competition from several teams and two of them are from the Premier League.

Everton are in need of a new midfielder and Carlo Ancelotti is keen to raid the Italian league for new players, he has already targeted Napoli’s Allan.

Newcastle is close to being taken over by a new owner and they should have an immense amount of money to splash on quality new players.

Arsenal will most likely have a small budget to spend in the next transfer window, but Mikel Arteta would be keen to acquire new talent even if it means selling some of his current players.