Premier League rivals prepared to hijack Arsenal’s move for Philippe Coutinho

Reports have linked Everton and Leicester City with a move for Philippe Coutinho as Arsenal’s rival for his signature continues to pile up.

The Gunners have made Coutinho a target as they struggle to get enough creativity out of Mesut Ozil.

Coutinho has struggled since he left Liverpool and reports from Spain via Sport claim that his future is back in England.

To makes this even more credible, Bayern Munich will reportedly turn down the option of making his loan move permanent.

The Germans have had the midfielder on loan this season, but they haven’t been impressed enough to take up the permanent option.

In a similar scenario to Cesc Fabregas wanting a return to Arsenal from Barcelona, Liverpool has turned down the chance to re-sign him.

The Reds’ refusal leaves Chelsea and Arsenal as the major English sides competing for his signature.

However, Sports is claiming that Brendan Rodgers and Carlo Ancelotti are both looking to bring the midfielder to their respective teams.

Rodgers signed him for Liverpool when he was struggling for game time at Inter Milan, while Ancelotti is looking to make a big name signing that would help his team compete for Champions League places with the Premier League’s top teams.