Premier League rivals set to disrupt Arsenal’s striker plans

Arsenal has long been interested in Sporting Club’s Viktor Gyökeres, and some fans still believe the Gunners could make a move for him in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been tracking Gyökeres for several months, viewing him as an ideal addition to their squad. Arsenal is in need of a new striker as their current options have not delivered enough goals, despite being one of the top-scoring teams in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have not contributed enough to Arsenal’s overall goal tally, prompting the club to look for a more prolific forward. Gyökeres has proven to be an effective attacker, making him an attractive target.

However, Arsenal faces competition from Liverpool and Tottenham, who are also interested in Gyökeres. Both clubs are in the market for a new goalscorer and see the Swedish international as a valuable addition to their squads.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool and Tottenham consider Gyökeres too good to ignore, adding more urgency to Arsenal’s pursuit if they wish to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

Gyokeres was fantastic for Sporting Club last season and could take that form to England if we add him to our squad.

But the competition from Tottenham and Liverpool is serious and we have to do our best to ensure he does not join them.

