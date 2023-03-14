Premier League rivals tracking Arsenal’s teenage debutant

Ethan Nwaneri has caught the attention of Chelsea and Manchester City after becoming the latest teenager to earn a debut for the Gunners.

The 15-year-old is highly regarded at Arsenal after earning his debut and scouts from other clubs have collected information about him.

This means Arsenal faces a fight to keep the teenager and now a report has revealed the Gunners’ rivals are circling the schoolboy.

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal remains hopeful he will agree to a new deal with them, but the Gunners must be careful.

This is because City and Chelsea are keen to poach and add him to their squad.

Nwaneri became the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League last year and knows he will have a much better chance at regular football at the Emirates than if he leaves.

But that will not stop other clubs from trying until he commits to a long-term stay with the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a future star for us; we must keep him in the group while he continues progressing.

The makeup of the current Arsenal senior side isn’t complete without the input of the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, whom we promoted to our first team from the academy.

