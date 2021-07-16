Premier League rivals will not allow Arsenal to have a free run at signing Frenchman

Arsenal remains in the lead in the race for Houssem Aouar, but they are not having it easy.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Lyon man whom they tried to sign last summer.

The transfer fell through, however, they have maintained their interest and have returned strongly for him in this transfer window.

Lyon wants to cash in on him now that he has just two more seasons left on his current deal at the club.

However, the Gunners are facing competition from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, according to ESPN.

Liverpool doesn’t have the best of relationship with Lyon after the Nabil Fekir transfer fell through in 2018.

Man United considers him a good target to replace Paul Pogba, who looks to be heading out of Old Trafford.

Tottenham is reportedly the biggest competition that Arsenal has now and the Lilywhites have a good relationship with Lyon having signed Tanguy Ndombele from them in 2019.

Both players enjoyed a blossoming midfield partnership at the French club before Ndombele left them.

Spurs now want to reunite them in London and that could be a problem for Arsenal.

The Gunners wants to sign him for 20m euros, but Lyon wants 25m euros.