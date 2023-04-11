Premier League side blacklist Arsenal from buying their players

Manchester City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal in the summer and both players have significantly strengthened the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now gunning for the Premier League title and they have become the main challenger to City’s crown this term.

Having worked at the home of the champions, Arteta knows a lot about City and there are similarities in the way both clubs play.

This is one reason it has been easy for Jesus and Zinchenko to fit in at the Emirates and they have helped improve the Gunners.

City probably regrets allowing them to join a rival and a report on Football Insider reveals the Citizens have decided they will no longer sell players to Arsenal.

The Gunners still like some players at the Etihad, but they will now be considered rivals and City will not strengthen them anymore.

Just Arsenal Opinion

City underrated us in the summer and probably did not believe we would make good use of Jesus and Zinchenko when they joined us.

However, both players have impressed for much of this campaign and we can understand why the Citizens have decided against selling any players to us in the future.