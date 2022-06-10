Premier League side claimed to have prioritised Arsenal star’s signature

Nottingham Forest are claimed to have made signing Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles a transfer priority this summer.

The midfielder spent the past 12 months on loan with Jose Mourinho’s Roma side, but after failing to retain a first-team role he has since returned to North London.

He now looks set to be the subject of an offer from the newly-promoted Nottingham Forest side who are keen to bolster their options ahead of the new season.

It will be interesting to see whether he accepts the move, but staying at the Emirates would seem an unlikely scenario after his lack of playing time, and I would be surprised if he was to still be at the club come September.

His future could well be dependent on what position his potential suitors want him to play, with him believed to favour playing in midfield, while some believe he is better suited to the wingback role.

Do you think AMN could play for us again?

Patrick

strong>CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?

P



Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section