Premier League side confirm appointment of former Arsenal executive

Nottingham Forest have officially confirmed the appointment of former Arsenal executive Edu Gasper. The Brazilian previously served as the Gunners’ sporting director for five years before leaving his role in November 2024. Edu was appointed to lead Arsenal’s recruitment team and played a crucial role in the appointment of Mikel Arteta, as well as in the acquisition of several key players during his tenure. The former Arsenal midfielder was reportedly set to join Nottingham Forest in a more expansive role, and the club have now made it official.

Edu takes on senior football operations role at Forest

On their official website, the Tricky Trees announced the appointment of Edu in a newly established leadership role overseeing football operations. The Brazilian will become their new Global Head of Football, which includes oversight of all football-related functions such as squad strategy, performance, player development and recruitment. Upon the announcement, Edu said:

“I’m truly excited about this new chapter and honoured by the trust placed in me. This project connects deeply with my values around innovation and long-term planning. I look forward to building a global football model that is competitive, sustainable, and aligned with our President’s ambition.”

His decision to leave Arsenal certainly came as a surprise to many. Some have even speculated that a power struggle within the hierarchy may have been a factor, but the full story remains unclear. Edu Gasper oversaw the acquisition of several key players during his time in North London. Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Magalhães are among the standout names he helped bring to the club. His contributions were pivotal in the club’s recent resurgence and, even though he left before any silverware was secured, his time with the Gunners will be remembered fondly.

Berta begins to make an impact in North London

Andrea Berta was appointed as his successor in March, and the Italian has already started to leave his mark in North London. After a quiet start to the transfer window, Arsenal have now confirmed the arrivals of two players: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi. More incomings are expected in the coming days and weeks, including the imminent arrival of a clinical number nine. Berta has divided opinion with his approach to transfers, but supporters are finally beginning to see how effective it can be.

Benjamin Kenneth