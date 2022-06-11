Premier League side in talks to sign international Arsenal star

Fulham are claimed to be in talks to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal this summer, after losing his first-team spot to Aaron Ramsdale.

The German international will surely be open to a move, with former Sheffield United star having taken a firm grip on a role in the starting line-up with a number of top performances this term.

Matt Turner has also signed from the MLS, with the USA first-team goalkeeper hoping to challenge for minutes in the new campaign, which further adds to the belief that Leno will be headed for the exit door this summer, and while a return to his home country has been mooted, David Ornstein claims that he wants to stay in London.

This could well open the door for a move to Fulham, who recently earned promotion to the top division by winning the Championship.

🚨 EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/XkWakC9g20 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 11, 2022

If he is keen to get more regular playing time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar as well as to stay in London, Fulham’s offer could well be his best chance to achieve both those things.

It makes little sense to stay on at the Emirates, unless his only priority is to run down his contract in order to maximise his next contract, but a year without playing time and losing his place in the Germany squad for the World Cup would likely be too big a negative on his career.

Could Leno really prioritise running down his contract with just months until the World Cup?

Patrick

