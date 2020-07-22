Premier League side interested in signing improving Arsenal star

Brighton wants to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles as he continues to struggle to cement his place in the Arsenal starting XI.

The club’s academy product has started just two games since the restart of football, and he doesn’t seem to figure very much in Mikel Arteta’s plan for the Gunners.

He had a fine game against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, a performance that shows just how valuable his versatility is to the team.

Nevertheless, he still doesn’t have a place in the current Arsenal side having been used in different positions since Arteta became the club’s manager.

Standard Sports is claiming that Brighton is monitoring his development at the Emirates and that the Premier League side may look to take him away from the Emirates.

It claims that because he has struggled for action this season, he might be open to leaving the Emirates when the chance comes in the summer.

He still has three more years left on his current Arsenal deal.

He is predominantly a midfielder, but he has struggled to prove to Arteta that he can give a performance in midfield so far.

Arsenal is expected to make some changes to their team when the transfer window reopens, but it remains unclear if he would be one player that will be sold.