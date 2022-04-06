Premier League side prepares to cash in on long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal has been given a transfer boost with Crystal Palace now prepared to sell Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Ivorian has matured since he has been on the books of the Eagles and he is a long-term target of the Gunners.

The Gunners wanted to sign him in 2019, but they couldn’t get a deal done and moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Pepe has flattered to deceive and he hardly has a future at the Emirates, which makes a move for Zaha sensible.

The winger is now 29-year-old, but he remains an influential player and has been delivering some top performances for the Eagles in this campaign.

The Daily Mail says the emergence of the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise has made it easy for Palace to stop being a one-man team and they will now listen to offers for Zaha.

He would be out of contract in 2023, so this summer is their best chance to sell him for some money.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best time to sign Zaha was in 2019 and the second-best time is now. The winger will be a valuable addition to our squad, and he can give us everything Pepe has failed to give to us so far.

Because of his age and contract situation, he might not be too expensive, and another top club will sign him if we don’t.