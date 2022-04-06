Premier League side prepares to cash in on long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal has been given a transfer boost with Crystal Palace now prepared to sell Wilfried Zaha this summer.
The Ivorian has matured since he has been on the books of the Eagles and he is a long-term target of the Gunners.
The Gunners wanted to sign him in 2019, but they couldn’t get a deal done and moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.
Pepe has flattered to deceive and he hardly has a future at the Emirates, which makes a move for Zaha sensible.
The winger is now 29-year-old, but he remains an influential player and has been delivering some top performances for the Eagles in this campaign.
The Daily Mail says the emergence of the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise has made it easy for Palace to stop being a one-man team and they will now listen to offers for Zaha.
He would be out of contract in 2023, so this summer is their best chance to sell him for some money.
The best time to sign Zaha was in 2019 and the second-best time is now. The winger will be a valuable addition to our squad, and he can give us everything Pepe has failed to give to us so far.
Because of his age and contract situation, he might not be too expensive, and another top club will sign him if we don’t.
Wilfried Zaha is right where he should be. For a team like Palace he is an influential, every-game player. He is also 29. If he were the missing piece that would make the Gunners a title contender, maybe he’d be worth signing, but he is not.
At Arsenal, who do you leave out to get Zaha on the pitch? Arsenal’s only real need in the forward positions is at the #9 position ans Zaha is not a #9. For most of his career, Zaha has played out wide on either side. All four of the players Arsenal already have are as good or better than Zaha. Smith-Rowe, Saka, Pepe, and Martinelli are the players who would have to sit to make room.
Boost for Arsenal? He’s friggin 30 next season! Utter nonsense article, doesnt concern Arsenal.