Premier League side ready to increase efforts to sign Arsenal star

Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Fulham furthering their interest in signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal this summer, with a keen interest in signing the goalkeeper before next weekend.

The Cottagers face the daunting task of taking on Community Shield winners Liverpool next Saturday for the opening round of Premier League fixtures, and they will need all the help they can get if they are to avoid shipping a hatful of goals against one of the best attacks around.

Fulham are believed to be extremely keen to bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper for the new season, and they are now ready to increase their efforts to land Leno, with hopes that they can have the deal wrapped up in time for next weekend’s round of fixtures, whilst they are also working on bolstering their back line also.

Fulham have offers on the table for FOUR central defenders – including West Ham United’s Issa Diop & Chelsea’s Malang Sarr. Fulham increasingly hopeful of completing a deal for Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno before start of the season. #IssaDiop #MalangSarr #Leno #FFC #SSN — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 31, 2022

With Matt Turner and Aaron Ramsdale in the squad, we have plenty of cover in order to allow the German to leave, but it will be interesting to see if we move to rely on our youngsters as our third-choice for the upcoming campaign, or whether we will look to bring in a more experienced option.

Patrick