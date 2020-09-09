Premier League side sets deadline for landing Arsenal man

Aston Villa wants to wrap up the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez before their game against Sheffield United, Sun Sports reports.
The Villans have made the Argentinean their top target in the last few days after they lost Tom Heaton to injury and Pepe Reina to Lazio.
Martinez has emerged as one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe recently after he took his chance at Arsenal.
He had been the second choice at the club before an injury to Bernd Leno in June forced Mikel Arteta to make him the goalie for the rest of the season.
He did brilliantly and helped the Gunners win both the FA Cup and the Community Shield.
Leno is now back from his injury and Arteta faces a dilemma on who to make his first choice.
Martinez has ramped up the pressure on the Spanish manager by insisting that he will have to be number one or he will leave the club.
Villa manager, Dean Smith is confident that his team will sign the Argentinean after they made another bid of around £20 million, according to the report.
It also adds that Martinez has rejected Arsenal’s latest contract offer as he wants assurances that he will be number one, and he wants the move because he knows he will be the first choice at Villa Park.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Plus Villa are offering more, apparently…
ION, Guendouzi is back training with the first team! Yay! 🙂👍
Good for Guendouzi, its time for everyone to move forward. As for this Villa saga, £20 million is too cheap most people think for Emi. And his demands to start are too much, even Arteta thinks no guaranteed starts for anyone.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Leno start, Emi needs to learn his place and Arteta chooses the 11 not players. Interesting to see how Arteta handles this; Ozil benched, Guendouzi got banished, maybe Emi needs some time on the bench as well.
Durand so you are saying Emi hasn’t done enough to earn a starting spot. Let me tell you something bro, no sane coach will drop Emi just yet, at least until he starts making errors.