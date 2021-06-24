Premier League side told what plan to use to sign Arsenal midfielder

Paul Robinson has urged Newcastle United to seek a loan to buy agreement with Arsenal for the signature of Joe Willock.

Willock spent the second half of last season on loan at Saint James Park and he was in fine form.

He scored in all of his last seven consecutive league games for them in a record-breaking run.

The Englishman will expect to become a serious member of the Arsenal first-team squad from next season, but the Gunners could cash in on him.

Robinson believes Newcastle United will struggle to meet Arsenal’s asking price for his permanent transfer and says they would be more likely to have him back if they propose a loan to buy agreement to Arsenal.

“The ideal deal for Newcastle would be a second loan deal,” he told Football Insider.

“I’m not sure if they have the money to sign him on a permanent basis right now.

“He was absolutely brilliant for them last season. He went up there, played week in, week out and looked like a different player.

“A big part of the success Newcastle enjoyed towards the end of the season was down to him so it would be huge if Newcastle can sign him.

“If they could negotiate another loan deal with an option to buy at the end of next season, a little bit like how Leeds structured Jack Harrison’s deal. That would be perfect.

“It would be great if they can get it done because he looked like he was enjoying his football at Newcastle.”

Willock struggled to fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans before he moved to Newcastle, but his form for them might have changed the opinion about him back at the Emirates.