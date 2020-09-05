Premier League side would love to take Arsenal ace on loan

Newcastle United is open to taking Eddie Nketiah on loan this season if Arsenal makes him available, according to The Telegraph.

Arsenal sent him out on loan to Leeds United for the first half of last season.

He struggled to earn too much playing time and he was recalled in January. He impressed Mikel Arteta in training and the Spaniard decided to make him a member of his current first team.

He has been sharing the striker role with Alexandre Lacazette this year and it appears that will be the arrangement for a some time to come.

The Gunners remain keen to bolster their team in this transfer window, but they have more than enough options in their attack and they have not been linked with a move for that many forwards.

Arteta is expected to trust Nketiah again, but if the Gunners decide to send him out on loan, the Englishman already has a suitor.

The report claims that Newcastle is looking for a new striker in this transfer window.

They remain one of the teams who want to sign Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, but they have also opened the door to a move for other strikers and Nketiah is one of them.