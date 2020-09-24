Premier League sides plotting to hijack Arsenal defender’s move to Italy

Unnamed Premier League teams are interested in signing Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer despite the agreement that he has with Napoli, Sun Sport, reports.

The Greek defender is set to leave Arsenal this summer after falling down the pecking order since Mikel Arteta joined the club.

He has been linked with a move to several teams in this transfer window, but he has reached an agreement with Napoli.

The agreement that he has with the Italians remains solid after they agreed to match his current salary at Arsenal, claims Gazzetta Dello Sport.

However, he will only join the Italian side if they manage to sell Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

Koulibaly has interest from PSG with the Sun claiming that he will likely make the move to the Parc des Princes before the transfer window shuts.

If PSG pulls off that transfer, Sokratis will be joining his friends Kostas Manolas and Gennaro Gattuso at the Italian side.

However, the uncertainty regarding his transfer to the Italian side has seen him attract the attention of several English teams as well as teams from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Sokratis has less than a year left on his current Arsenal contract and it will be interesting to see how much the Gunners make from his sale.