Premier League sides reportedly monitoring Nicolas Pepe

Premier League teams interested in Arsenal winger

Leicester City are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe ahead of a potential transfer.

The winger has not reached the potential the Arsenal hierarchy and fans would have hoped in 2019 and it now seems that the club has run out of patience.

The current transfer window is the perfect opportunity to cash in on an asset, which cost a club record £72 million, due to the contractual situation.

Pepe only has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and his market value is the highest at the moment. Plus he won’t be signing a new deal.

But few clubs would want to pay the Ivorian’s 140k weekly wages, which can become a sticky situation.

Thus, a season-long loan deal might be the most realistic outcome.

The former Lille man has scored 27 goals and assisted 21 times for Arsenal in 112 appearances. He has also represented his country 34 times.

The pursuit by the Gunners of former Leeds United man Raphinha was a testament that the club were willing to strengthen in a position both Bukayo Saka and Pepe operate in.

With Saka being a regular starter for the English club, it was clear whose position was in jeopardy.

Arsenal have still not stopped the pursuit of adding an additional body on the wing. A fresh face will certainly mean the end of Pepe’s stay in London.

Should Arsenal consider a sale or loan of Pepe to another Premier League club?

Yash Bisht

