Premier League star admits Arsenal is his first love

Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze has spoken about beginning life as a footballer and he reveals Arsenal made him fall in love with the game.

The attacker is one of the brightest players at Palace now where he is developing his career.

He first burst onto the scene as a player of QPR which earned him the move to Palace, and he keeps developing his game well.

The Englishman is on the right path towards playing for a top club in the future and he has now spoken about how it all began with him loving Arsenal.

Asked about the game that made him fall in love, he told Football Focus: “Arsenal game when I was younger.

“When they were away in the maroon kit. Henry was playing. Van Persie as well.

“I was like this is what I want to be doing. This is where I want to be. Just seeing the energy in that place, it was just everything.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal inspired many players to take up the sport as a career.

They also brought more fans to the club, and it is now commonplace to see current and former players admit the Gunners were their first love.

We lost some of that appeal seasons ago, but the current Arsenal team will win more fans over for us.

If they keep developing well, we would become one of the top clubs to follow again in the near future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids