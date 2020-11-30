Premier League star call for action after Luiz Jimenez incident

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson claims that substitutions should be made compulsorily when a player suffers a clash of heads.

His comments come after David Luiz and Raul Jimenez clashed heads in Arsenal’s Premier League game against Wolves yesterday.

Jimenez ended up with a fractured skull and has had to have surgery, from which he is recovering.

Luiz appeared to recover and he continued with the game until half time.

Ederson had a similar clash with Sadio Mane in September 2017, and he had to wear a helmet for several months.

He claims that when such an incident happens, the player has to be substituted because even if the player feels ok at that time they might suffer more damage that will affect them down the line.

The Brazil keeper said via Sun Sport: “When there is a blow to the head there should be a substitution whether or the player can continue.

“You might be feeling ok at the time but after the game you feel the consequences.

“All the concern and care is very important. It is a part of the body that is very fragile and needs special attention.

“It wasn’t an intentional blow, they went to compete for the ball but we know the risks of a head injury.”

Luiz and Jimenez are currently recuperating and their teams will hope that they don’t suffer longterm damage.