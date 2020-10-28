Premier League star insists he won’t watch Arsenal unless this man is playing

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has insisted that he will only watch Arsenal if his former team-mate William Saliba is playing.
The pair played together at St Etienne last season, as well as featuring together in their youth side before that, and are now both vying to make a name for themselves in the Premier League this term.
Fofana has taken the lead over his rival, thanks to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta deeming his signing as not ready for the first-team thus far, and with Brendan Rodgers having promoted the youngster to the starting line-up following the injury suffered by Soyuncu.
The 19 year-old claims that he is not in competition with his former team-mate however, insisting that they remain close, and that he keeps contact ahead of each fixture and refuses to watch unless Saliba is playing.
He told L’Equipe (via Ligue1.com): “No, because we are very close.
“I call him before every game and if he tells me he is not playing, I don’t watch the game.
“He was injured a lot last season and the incumbent Arsenal coach is not the one who signed him.
“I tell myself that it can happen to me as well. Will is a great player.
“He will get up and we know we are capable of winning in the Premier League.”
While Saliba is yet to make the senior squad, he could well find himself promoted to the squad for the Manchester United clash at the weekend, with both David Luiz and Rob Holding having been ruled out in recent weeks, and with the tie expected to come before Pablo Mari or Calum Chambers will have returned to fitness following their long-term injuries.
Could Saliba make a surprise debut against United this weekend?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why not!
Bellerin Saliba Gabriel Teirney
Partey AMN
Just my opinion as I think he could be great alongside Thomas. Probably get laughed at by alot of you but I think Niles could do a job in there.
Fofana ha a great game against us and itsy normal he’s supportive of his friend.
I trust Saliba will get his chances, but also Arteta might be handling this the right way.
Arsenal ain’t St Etienne, and fans here take no prisoners.
Arsenal fans are the most reactionary set of fans I know, one bad game and you’d see people talking about how we wasted money on the young man.
Plus it’s good thing Mikel is taking that pressure off him now, when he steps in, he steps in as a young boy willing to prove himself to the world and not the young boy Arsenal fans saw as the messiah before he even kicked the ball.
Remember Pep spending a certain 50M on a young John Stones who came off the back of a solid season?
Pep threw him into the team immediately and the boy was picked apart by players and fans.
I’d rather see Saliba go down the route of a young who got his chance and took then became one of the best defenders than see him go down the route of getting his chance immediately and his confidence taking a knock later on
Play Saliba