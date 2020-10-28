Premier League star insists he won’t watch Arsenal unless this man is playing

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has insisted that he will only watch Arsenal if his former team-mate William Saliba is playing.

The pair played together at St Etienne last season, as well as featuring together in their youth side before that, and are now both vying to make a name for themselves in the Premier League this term.

Fofana has taken the lead over his rival, thanks to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta deeming his signing as not ready for the first-team thus far, and with Brendan Rodgers having promoted the youngster to the starting line-up following the injury suffered by Soyuncu.

The 19 year-old claims that he is not in competition with his former team-mate however, insisting that they remain close, and that he keeps contact ahead of each fixture and refuses to watch unless Saliba is playing.

He told L’Equipe (via Ligue1.com): “No, because we are very close.

“I call him before every game and if he tells me he is not playing, I don’t watch the game.

“He was injured a lot last season and the incumbent Arsenal coach is not the one who signed him.

“I tell myself that it can happen to me as well. Will is a great player.

“He will get up and we know we are capable of winning in the Premier League.”

While Saliba is yet to make the senior squad, he could well find himself promoted to the squad for the Manchester United clash at the weekend, with both David Luiz and Rob Holding having been ruled out in recent weeks, and with the tie expected to come before Pablo Mari or Calum Chambers will have returned to fitness following their long-term injuries.

Could Saliba make a surprise debut against United this weekend?

Patrick