Ryan Fraser may not be heading to Arsenal after all.

Despite long-running transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal, it seems like Ryan Fraser has now reportedly had a change of heart.

It was recently claimed by Team Talk that we were confident of winning the race for the Bournemouth winger’s signature, but in all honesty we’re not sure it looks like the best move for us anyway after his dip in form this season.

Perhaps this is behind the latest update on Fraser’s future from Football Insider, who claim he’s eager for a move to Tottenham instead.

While we’re not mentioned in this particular article, it might well be that our interest in the Scotland international has cooled, leading to him trying to get a move to another big six club.

To be honest, Tottenham are welcome to him – we can, and should, aim higher, with Fraser increasingly looking like a bit of a one-season wonder.