Premier League star opens up on his failed Emirates move last summer

Wilfried Zaha was one player that Arsenal wanted to sign last summer. The Gunners were on the lookout for a winger that would make Unai Emery’s team complete and they tried to sign a number of them.

Ryan Fraser and Zaha were two Premier League wingers that the Gunners tried to sign, but Zaha was a top choice with Unai Emery revealing recently, as reported in Goal, that the Ivorian was his first choice target.

However, the Gunners would eventually sign Nicolas Pepe who hasn’t had the best of first seasons.

Zaha has now opened up on the failed move. He admitted that he was thrilled to learn that the Gunners, a team he is a fan of, wanted to sign him.

He claimed that he and his family were hopeful that the move would happen, but the transfer eventually fell through and he remained at Selhurst Park.

“I’m 27, trophies is what it’s all about,” said Zaha per the Mirror. “If the opportunity to win trophies then 100 per cent. That’s 100 per cent what I want in my career and what I’m working towards.”

On the interest from Arsenal, He added: “It was nice. Supporting them and having them wanting you at the same time, leaves you thinking: ‘this is amazing.’

“But things never worked out so you just have to move on as quick as possible. I was thinking this may happen. But my whole family was watching and it just didn’t work out.”