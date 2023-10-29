Premier League star spoils Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Arsenal is reportedly interested in making a move for Pedro Neto, who has been shining at Wolves this season. The Gunners have maintained a long-standing interest in acquiring his signature and believe he has the potential to thrive in their squad.

Wolves are aware of the high level of interest in their star player and are willing to consider selling him for a substantial fee. Arsenal is in need of a backup for Bukayo Saka, and Neto is seen as an ideal candidate for that role, making a potential transfer in the next transfer window a possibility.

However, not all players are willing to change clubs mid-season, and Neto falls into that category. In a recent interview, the Portugal star indicated that he is content with his current situation.

“I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone,” he told the Telegraph.

“I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me.

“I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that. The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight.

“I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto will be a superb addition to our squad, considering he has had a brilliant start this season.

However, we can only force him to leave his present club if he has a winter transfer in mind.