Premier League star tells friends his preference is to play for Arsenal

Youri Tielemans is one of the players Arsenal wants to add to their squad in this transfer window.

The Belgian midfielder has been on their radar for a long time and he is very likely leaving Leicester City before September.

His contract with them expires in 2023 and there has been a reluctance from the 25-year-old to extend it.

This has opened him up to join another club, and several of them want to add the midfielder to their squad.

Arsenal is currently facing serious competition from Manchester United for Tielemans signature.

However, Football Insider reports that he has told friends and loved ones that he wants to join Arsenal.

This will come as a huge boost to Arsenal’s chance of adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is almost like a come-and-get-me plea from Tielemans and we need to act on it.

Our midfield looks good on paper, but the best clubs in the world invest in squad depth.

If we have quality players on the bench in certain matches, we can call on them to come on and help us win.

However, Mikel Arteta must be sure he needs Tielemans before we get the transfer sorted.