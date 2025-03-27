Premier League stars that could be good backup options for Arsenal next season

Arsenal are expected to make several key signings at the end of the season, with significant investment required to strengthen the squad. While marquee additions may take priority, the club will also need to secure quality backup options to enhance squad depth and improve overall performance.

Adding reliable alternatives in key positions will ensure that Arsenal remain competitive across multiple competitions. Below are some potential signings who could serve as valuable squad members.

Marc Guéhi – Crystal Palace

Guéhi is widely expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and he would be an ideal backup to William Saliba and Gabriel. The centre-back has established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League, offering a blend of composure, strength, and tactical awareness. His presence would provide Arsenal with much-needed depth in central defence.

Kenny Tete – Fulham

Tete is an excellent right-back who could serve as a reliable backup option for Arsenal. Beyond Ben White, the club lacks consistent alternatives in that position, particularly given Takehiro Tomiyasu’s recurring injury problems. The Dutch defender would bring valuable experience to the squad and could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Mikkel Damsgaard – Brentford

Damsgaard has been a creative force for Brentford this season, demonstrating his ability to unlock defences and create goal-scoring opportunities. The Danish playmaker would be a strong backup to Martin Odegaard, ensuring that Arsenal maintain attacking fluidity even when their captain is unavailable. His technical ability and vision make him a valuable asset for a side aiming to compete at the highest level.

Carlos Baleba – Brighton

Baleba has been tipped as a potential long-term replacement for Thomas Partey. However, if Arsenal also secure the signing of Martín Zubimendi, Baleba may have to settle for a backup role. Even in such a position, he would provide Arsenal with strong defensive cover in midfield, helping to maintain stability in crucial moments.

Yoane Wissa – Brentford

Wissa possesses a natural goal-scoring instinct and could be a game-changing attacking option for Arsenal. His ability to make an impact from the bench would add another dimension to the team’s attack, particularly in high-pressure situations where fresh legs are needed to turn a match in Arsenal’s favour.

Strengthening the squad with these signings would ensure Arsenal remain competitive across all fronts, reinforcing their chances of achieving success next season.

