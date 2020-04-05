Premier League stars that could become available for Arsenal to sign in the summer

This summer represents another time for teams to buy and sell players in the transfer market.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding when this season will end and when the transfer window would open, the market will open at some point and Arsenal, like any other top club will be looking to do some significant business.

Here are the players I think might become available for Arsenal to buy from their rivals.

Divock Origi

With Liverpool pursuing a deal for Timo Werner, there would be no space for Origi in the team again and I expect him to ask to leave Anfield.

Origi is one of the few players who knows how to score crucial goals for his team and it would be a coup if we can land him.

Jesse Lingard

Jese Lingard faces increasing competition for places at Manchester United. If the Red Devils sign Jack Grealish, then that would make him available for any team that fancies him.

I doubt if he is of the quality that Mikel Arteta needs, but he would be available to move teams.

David Silva

David Silva is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of this season and the Spaniard is probably the best free agent on the market because of his quality.

He would be looking for a move away from the Premier League, but I hope that Mikel Arteta can convince him to give us at least one season.

Pedro

Chelsea’s Pedro is also into the final few months of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has had a trophy-laden career and I think that he might still have a few years left in him.

Moving across to Arsenal should be easy, but Arsenal hasn’t shown interest in him at the moment.

An article from Jacob B