Premier League still getting criticised for postponed Arsenal match

Paul Robinson has become the latest pundit to react to the postponed North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners asked for the game to be moved because they didn’t have enough fit players to field in the fixture due to covid, injuries and the AFCON.

Several Premier League matches have been postponed recently as covid-19 spreads through the competition.

Most clubs have asked for their games to be moved and the requests have been granted, but Arsenal has received a lot of backlash for getting theirs postponed.

Former Spurs number one, Robinson believes matches should be cancelled only for covid cases and not for other injuries and AFCON.

He tells Football Insider: “You cannot cancel games because of injuries and the African Cup of Nations. It’s not right.

“I cannot fathom why the Premier League have allowed for the game to be cancelled. If they couldn’t field a team they should have recalled the players they had out on loan.

“The games been cancelled because of one or two Covid cases. It’s an absolute disgrace. If Covid cases are ravaging your squad, I completely understand but that’s not the case here.

“The Premier League cannot cancel games because of injuries. Leeds should have had their last six games cancelled on that basis.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most people would have an opinion on this matter, especially when it is not their club or former employers who asked for the postponement, and that is completely understandable.

Arsenal and the Premier League have done the right thing, and Mikel Arteta’s side just needs to focus on getting prepared for their next game against Liverpool now.