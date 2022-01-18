Premier League still getting criticised for postponed Arsenal match

Paul Robinson has become the latest pundit to react to the postponed North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.
The Gunners asked for the game to be moved because they didn’t have enough fit players to field in the fixture due to covid, injuries and the AFCON.
Several Premier League matches have been postponed recently as covid-19 spreads through the competition.
Most clubs have asked for their games to be moved and the requests have been granted, but Arsenal has received a lot of backlash for getting theirs postponed.
Former Spurs number one, Robinson believes matches should be cancelled only for covid cases and not for other injuries and AFCON.
He tells Football Insider: “You cannot cancel games because of injuries and the African Cup of Nations. It’s not right.
“I cannot fathom why the Premier League have allowed for the game to be cancelled. If they couldn’t field a team they should have recalled the players they had out on loan.
“The games been cancelled because of one or two Covid cases. It’s an absolute disgrace. If Covid cases are ravaging your squad, I completely understand but that’s not the case here.
“The Premier League cannot cancel games because of injuries. Leeds should have had their last six games cancelled on that basis.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Most people would have an opinion on this matter, especially when it is not their club or former employers who asked for the postponement, and that is completely understandable.
Arsenal and the Premier League have done the right thing, and Mikel Arteta’s side just needs to focus on getting prepared for their next game against Liverpool now.
Totally agree…if we have injuries/players at AFCON/loaned out players then that is our own issue.
AMN is the perfect example, you can’t loan a midfielder out then next week complain you don’t have enough players…where is the logic????
This should apply for all teams!
We haven’t helped ourselves in this at all.
Even talk of cancelling Liverpool 2nd leg & we are letting another player go on loan.
The reality is that none of the previous 17 postponed games were postponed because of Covid alone. All the clubs had injuries, other illnesses and fixture congestion issues. The FA turned a blind eye because they did not want to suspend the league like in 2020 with the world cup later this year. Also the AFCONS have been taken seriously for the first time this year because of the furore after Klopps comments that the AFCONS were a “little tournament”. So what with Covid, injuries the AFCONS and the usual ridiculous Xmas/New Year schedule the league faces a perfect storm and so the FA has more or less rubber stamped every request rather than risk stopping the league. It is pure lies to imply Arsenal got special treatment when all the previous postponements were actually injury and fixture congestion related.
Yet Arsenal had to play the first 3 rames badly affected by injuy .
The reality is the fixture list is bloated.
We need less games not more.
Scrap the Nations Cup and its qualifiers.
Scrap International friendlies.
Scrap the Carabao Cup.
Scrap the ludacris playing 8 games in 15 day Xmas and New Year schedule.
Any team still in Europe should not enter the FA Cup until the 5th round.