Premier League striker set to leave on loan – should Arsenal move?

The clock continues to tick as weeks have turned into days before the transfer window closes, and Arsenal are still yet to sign the much-needed forward player. To the frustration of many fans, this window has proven difficult for the club to navigate, despite confirmation that new recruits are being actively sought. In the remaining days, the Gunners will need to get creative in securing a forward, as many of their primary targets won’t be available until at least the summer.

Benjamin Sesko has been reported as Arsenal’s top choice to bolster the forward line. However, securing him at this stage of the window appears virtually impossible.

Given this, it might be worth exploring alternative options, with the loan market emerging as a potentially favourable route. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Evan Ferguson is expected to leave Brighton on loan in the coming days, with several clubs reportedly interested. In light of this development, I believe Arsenal should consider signing him on loan for the remainder of the season.

Ferguson’s campaign so far has been underwhelming, largely due to injuries that have limited him to just four starts for Brighton. Nonetheless, he could prove a valuable short-term solution for Arsenal. The current forward line is depleted, and reinforcements are urgently needed until Bukayo Saka returns.

A loan deal for Ferguson would also make sense strategically, as it would keep Arsenal’s options open for a potential move for Sesko in the summer, should the club decide to pursue him. Ferguson’s arrival wouldn’t be a left-field signing either, as he has previously been linked with the Gunners.

Despite his struggles this season, the 20-year-old Irishman remains one of the brightest young striking prospects in English football. His potential is undeniable, and joining Arsenal could be the opportunity he needs to regain form and confidence. With the Gunners, he could go from strength to strength while providing much-needed cover in attack.

Would his transfer make sense on loan before the end of the window? Thoughts in the comments gooners.

BENJAMIN KENNETH