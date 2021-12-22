Premier League strugglers reported to be keen on Arsenal man

Sead Kolasinac could spend the second half of this season at Watford as Claudio Ranieri looks to bolster his defence with the Bosnian.

The defender has been out of the plans of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke 04.

Arsenal has been doing well without him and he failed to find a new club at the start of this season.

The Telegraph says the Hornets need new defenders to help their efforts to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

They have now made Kolasinac a target and could land him, as Arsenal wouldn’t want him to run down his deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kolasinac has looked very out of place at the Emirates this season and cannot play in the current Arsenal team.

The club has spent money on good centre backs and left-backs, and it is only a matter of time before he leaves.

At the moment, he can become a star at a club like Watford and Arsenal should be happy to let him further his career there.

It remains unclear if they would be able to match his current Arsenal salary or if he would take a pay cut to make the move happen.