Premier League survivors want Arsenal man, but he can only leave if one condition is met

The Athletic claims that Aston Villa has made a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez and it is close to the Gunner’s valuation of the Argentinean.

Arsenal reportedly wants £20 million for the impressive goalie as they continue to delay deciding who will be their first choice heading into the new season.

Villa managed to survive relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season and they want to have a better campaign this time around.

They had to borrow Pepe Reina from AC Milan to finish last season when Tom Heaton sustained a long-term injury.

Martinez has now emerged as their top goalkeeping target, but they will only allow him to leave the Emirates when they have signed a replacement.

If Arsenal’s asking price is met, they will be able to land another goalkeeper to become the second choice to Bernd Leno.

Brentford’s David Raya is one goalie that has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks.

Arteta is yet to decide on which of his goalkeeper will be his first choice and it will be interesting to see if he will truly allow Martinez to leave for the right price.

Leno is one of the best goalies in the Premier League, but the question will be: “can the club get a new deputy as good as Martinez?”