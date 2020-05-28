Premier League teams agree on a date to return to action, Mikel Arteta has just three weeks to get Arsenal ready

The Premier League teams have agreed to restart the season on the 17th of next month and that gives managers just three weeks to prepare their players for the first round of matches reports the BBC.

The Premier League has been suspended since the beginning of March when Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The teams only returned to training a week ago and agreed to start contact training this week.

With the Premier League eager for this season to be restarted and completed, teams have now voted for the competition to get back underway on the 20th of June.

However, Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Sheffield United who have outstanding games would play three days earlier than the other teams, thus a 17th June start.

Arsenal vs Manchester City and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United is set to be played on the 17th of June so that those four teams would have played the same amount of games as the rest.

A game might also be played on Friday the 19th with Tottenham vs Manchester United reportedly being considered for a Friday night fixture.

The remaining games would then be staggered across the weekend.

Arteta has been training his players in preparation for a return to action and the Spaniard would hope that his boys can make a good start when their campaign gets back underway at the Etihad.