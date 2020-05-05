Premier League teams have considered making matches shorter than 90 minutes

There have been a lot of radical changes proposed as the Premier League looks to make a comeback and get the current season finished.

Teams have considered playing the games on neutral venues to avoid fans forcing their way into games, they have also considered using more substitutes as they desperately look for ways to get Premier League teams back playing again.

However, PFA Chief Gordon Taylor has revealed that there are even more radical changes that have been discussed as he claims that Premier League teams have also considered playing matches in less than 45 minutes halves.

The Premier League still has over 90 games to play before this season is complete and playing on neutral grounds could see more than one match per day, so it makes sense that teams want the time to be shortened.

Asked about scrapping the current season on BBC Radio 4 via Mail Sports, Taylor said: ‘We’ll have to wait and see. I’m talking about protocol that’s coming out, I’m talking about the future.

‘We don’t know the future, what we do know is what propositions have been put forward and ideas. More subs, games possibly not being full 45 minutes each way, neutral stadiums, there’s lots of things put forward.

‘We’re trying to wait to see what the proposals are and have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players assimilate all those and come to a considered view.’

Arsenal is already getting prepared for the restart of the season after they became the first Premier League team to allow their players to return to their training ground in smaller groups.