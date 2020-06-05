Premier League teams hopeful fans will return sooner than you may think

Premier League teams are hopeful that they would be able to allow fans back in the stadiums at the start of next season.

This Premier League season will be completed behind closed doors as the clubs look to avoid aiding the spread of the coronavirus.

However, there is so much uncertainty about next season and most teams have reportedly started planning for the next campaign to be played behind closed doors too.

But a new report from Mirror Sports is claiming that teams have become confident that fans would return in some degree by September this year.

The teams believe that although not all fans will be allowed in immediately, some fans may be allowed in when the next campaign gets underway.

The 2020/2021 season is set to commence around mid-September and the teams are hopeful that they would be allowed to get some fans into their stadium as long as they obey social distancing rules.

Fans who pay for matchday tickets and season tickets help the teams with added revenue, clubs have already started refunding fans their ticket money for the rest of the season and if they cannot sell their season tickets or matchday tickets for next season, it could cause problems for some clubs.



