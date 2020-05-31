Premier League teams make transfer window demand

Premier League teams have reportedly asked for the transfer window to be opened between August and October in a change to the normal calendar.

The world of football has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic this season with leagues across the world being forced to be suspended as nations grapple with the spread of the virus.

Leagues across Europe are getting restarted as governments around the world begin to relax lockdown rules.

However, the European league calendar would no longer be the same including the transfer window.

The transfer window usually runs from June until August across the leagues, however, with most leagues being played until the end of July there are bound to be changes.

Mirror Sports claims that Premier League teams have asked for the transfer window to be postponed until October.

The window is set to be opened around August even though the Champions League might still be on, but the teams are asking to be able to buy players between then and October.

Arsenal is one team that would be eager to know when the transfer window will reopen as Mikel Arteta has plans to make changes to his team.

Although he won’t have so much money to change his squad, the Spaniard would be allowed to sell some of his current players to get funds to strengthen his side.