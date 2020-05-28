Premier League teams set to fight against paying back money to broadcasters for devalued product

Premier League teams are set to fight against paying back money to broadcasters who want a refund on monies paid because the competition is set to be completed without fans in attendance, reports the Guardian.

The Premier League is arguably the most marketed league in the world and a situation like the one being forced upon the world by the coronavirus pandemic means the competition is bound to pay some sort of price.

The price they are set to pay for enjoying lots of money from the TV rights deal is that they would need to pay back some of that money when they cannot deliver the full value paid for.

According to the Guardian, the broadcasters are asking for over £300 million in rebates. They argue that the product that they paid for with fans at the stadiums is different from the product that would be delivered now that the Premier League is set to go ahead without fans.

However, the Premier League teams are fighting back and they are set to meet on Thursday with broadcasters when they plan to argue that fans not being able to attend the games would make more fans watch the games at home because they have been looking forward to the restart of the season.

The Premier League has, however, advised the teams to accept the rebate terms.