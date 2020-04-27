Premier League teams tell their players when to expect a return to full training 

Premier League players have been informed by their clubs that full training will most likely resume on the first of June.

The Premier League has been suspended since the start of March after the coronavirus struck Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool is on top of the Premier League table by 25 points as the Reds look to end their long wait to win the title.

Although there have been considerations that the league season might be voided, the teams have agreed to finish the campaign.

Arsenal became the first team to allow their players to return to their training ground as the Gunners look to get up to speed for when the campaign resumes.

Arsenal players have returned to individual training in the club’s several pitches at their training ground.

However, more clubs could follow shortly and Express Sports claims that other teams have told their players to prepare for a return to full training at the start of June.

The Premier League is targeting a return to action around June 8th, but the government will have to give them a go-ahead before they can restart the league season.

UEFA wants all league seasons to be completed by August as they want to restart the Champions League and the Europa League at that time.