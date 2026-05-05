Premier League Title Race: City Drop Points, Advantage Arsenal?

Manchester City dropped crucial points in the Premier League title race after being held to a 3-3 draw by Everton. In a game full of drama and momentum swings, Pep Guardiola’s side once again showed both their attacking brilliance and their defensive vulnerability.

For Arsenal, this result could prove significant.

A missed opportunity for City

City coming away with just a point means the gap at the top remains firmly in Arsenal’s hands. In a title race where margins are so fine, dropping points against a side like Everton could be the kind of slip that proves decisive come the end of May.

Guardiola’s men have built their reputation on relentless consistency during run ins, often winning game after game when the pressure is at its highest. Yet this result raises questions about whether they can maintain that standard this season.

From an Arsenal perspective, it is exactly the kind of outcome supporters would have hoped for. Any dropped points by City at this stage immediately shifts momentum, even if only psychologically.

What it means for Arsenal

The key now for Mikel Arteta’s side is simple, take advantage.

There is little value in City slipping up if Arsenal cannot respond in kind. The Gunners have been in this position before, only to let opportunities pass them by. That is why this moment feels different, it is as much about mentality as it is about points on the board.

If Arsenal can string together consistent performances and results, they can start to put real pressure on their title rivals. Every game now carries added significance, with the knowledge that City are not infallible.

There is also a growing sense that belief is building. Results like this reinforce the idea that the title is there to be won.

Momentum could be shifting

Title races are often defined by small moments, a late equaliser, a missed chance, or a defensive lapse. City conceding three goals and failing to win may not decide the title on its own, but it adds to a narrative that they are not quite as dominant as in previous seasons.

For Arsenal, the challenge is to seize this opportunity and turn it into something tangible.

The Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant display of football at the Emirates stadium. Arsenal are back in European action tonight as they take on Atletico Madrid in the 2nd leg of the Champions League semi-finals – a win would see the Gunners reach the final of the competition for the first time.

Arsenal’s next Premier League outing is away to West Ham next Sunday. There is no doubt that will be a tough test as the Hammers will be trying to fight their way out of the relegation zone, while the north Londoners wrestle for all 3 points in their quest for the Premier League title.

With the run in heating up, every point matters more than ever. City have shown they can drop points. Now it is up to Arsenal to prove they can capitalise.

Can the Gunners finally take advantage of City’s slip and make this their year?

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