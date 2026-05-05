Premier League Title Race: City Drop Points, Advantage Arsenal?

Manchester City dropped crucial points in the Premier League title race after being held to a 3-3 draw by Everton. In a game full of drama and momentum swings, Pep Guardiola’s side once again showed both their attacking brilliance and their defensive vulnerability.
For Arsenal, this result could prove significant.
A missed opportunity for City
City coming away with just a point means the gap at the top remains firmly in Arsenal’s hands. In a title race where margins are so fine, dropping points against a side like Everton could be the kind of slip that proves decisive come the end of May.
Guardiola’s men have built their reputation on relentless consistency during run ins, often winning game after game when the pressure is at its highest. Yet this result raises questions about whether they can maintain that standard this season.
From an Arsenal perspective, it is exactly the kind of outcome supporters would have hoped for. Any dropped points by City at this stage immediately shifts momentum, even if only psychologically.
What it means for Arsenal
The key now for Mikel Arteta’s side is simple, take advantage.
There is little value in City slipping up if Arsenal cannot respond in kind. The Gunners have been in this position before, only to let opportunities pass them by. That is why this moment feels different, it is as much about mentality as it is about points on the board.
If Arsenal can string together consistent performances and results, they can start to put real pressure on their title rivals. Every game now carries added significance, with the knowledge that City are not infallible.
There is also a growing sense that belief is building. Results like this reinforce the idea that the title is there to be won.
Momentum could be shifting
Title races are often defined by small moments, a late equaliser, a missed chance, or a defensive lapse. City conceding three goals and failing to win may not decide the title on its own, but it adds to a narrative that they are not quite as dominant as in previous seasons.
For Arsenal, the challenge is to seize this opportunity and turn it into something tangible.
The Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant display of football at the Emirates stadium. Arsenal are back in European action tonight as they take on Atletico Madrid in the 2nd leg of the Champions League semi-finals – a win would see the Gunners reach the final of the competition for the first time.
Arsenal’s next Premier League outing is away to West Ham next Sunday. There is no doubt that will be a tough test as the Hammers will be trying to fight their way out of the relegation zone, while the north Londoners wrestle for all 3 points in their quest for the Premier League title.
With the run in heating up, every point matters more than ever. City have shown they can drop points. Now it is up to Arsenal to prove they can capitalise.
Can the Gunners finally take advantage of City’s slip and make this their year?
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Every dropping point to either side is an advantage to each side’s team. We need to maximize our points, then we can talk about this topic later
in a couple weeks citeh130 will have earned the remarkable badge for themselves of “EPL Bottlers 2026” – keep watching.
I rarely watch mid week games if other teams are playing due to the time zones (unless Arsenal are playing), but I had to stay up last night!
Doku in the last seconds spoilt what would have been a perfect result for us!
But hey, they dropped points so I am happy. We just need to do what we need to do now and take advantage of this. This is a golden opportunity and can’t let it slip.
Of course the advantage is with Arsenal, and we have to win only three games.
The key game for City is away at Bournemouth just three days after what might have been a tough cup final that went to extra time.
I don’ see them winning both games.
City151’s last games involving also Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palance and Aston Villa may not guarantee straight wins.
Bournemouth and Brentford may upset them. Crystal Palance and Chelsea are guaranteed victories either
Not Chelsea?
Point of correction, Arsenal would be in the Champions League final for the second time. Not the first time.
I want us to get the 3 points and I also want West Ham to get the 3 points so that Tottenham would be back in the relegation zone. But I like Arsenal more than I hate Spurs, so let’s get the points even if it will save Spurs.
I usually wonder why fans of other clubs hate us so much that they prefer City to continue winning the League if only to stop us.
Can’t wait for to see us having a bus parade and see the shame on their ugly faces.
EPL champions and CL finalists (even if we don’t win) is a massively successful season by our usual standards. New contract for Arteta.
DGR8XT, your point on fans of other clubs supporting City… I have a colleague who is more upset if City drop points than when Chelsea do, and he’s a staunch Chelsea supporter. He’s just can’t stomach the fact that Arsenal could possibly win the PL.
On the final day of 23/24 season Man City were playing at West Ham and lifted the trophy there after winning 3-1.
West Ham fans were celebrating with City fans chanting ‘Are you watching Declan Rice when Arsenal f….. it up; you should have signed for a big team’.
Time is the fairest judge.
game was in Manchester
Thank you Dan for the venue correction. Btw last week you deserve a medal for predicting a win to Arsenal and City draw. You though were cautious to not associate the prediction with the result but it just happened. For the innocent it is always like that lol.
A part of me says “….. what about just 2 games and the CL is ours as well?!”
We are potentially reaching the final like in 2006, why not win it too?
Then we play proper football next season …….
When you reach this stage of the season, all you want is the title to be in you’re hands. Arsenal currently have that wish, whether they’ll be able to keep it that way to the end of the season, we’ll find out in the next 3 games.
The chance is there once again, the question is can they take it. I truly hope so. 🤞😉
For me, this season is different than the seasons in which there were people calling the club “bottlers” and such were ones in which we did not finish first for various understandable reasons, or “excuses” if you prefer. At this late date, it is possible that the “bottler” label could truly apply if we don’t bring home the bacon. Regardless, while frustrating, it’s still preferable to be in a position where you have something to bottle.
It’s now in our hands and the City defence looks far from secure.Gardner and Rohl were prodigious workers for Everton last night and i find it difficult to understand why the young German has not featured on a regular basis.I have rarely seen a 6 ft3″ player with such pace and energy, and while he was filling in as a defensive right winger, he is a natural box to box operator.Everton are said to be genuinely interested in Ben White so the possibility of doing a deal for Rohl may be possible?Clearly Norgaard will be moved on next season and our need for a physical presence ,allied to pace and energy in central midfield is clearly evident, at least it is to me.
Title defining match at West Ham is like ‘serving for a championship point’ in tennis. Officiated by Manchester born Kavanagh who this season oversaw 4 Arsenal matches ( 3 wins, 1 loss v Liverpool). Notable for seeing red to Rice at Brighton.