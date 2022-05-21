Premier League trio ready for €40M midfielder chase

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are claimed to be ready to launch a €40 Million move to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus this summer.

The American has been used in various roles during his time with Schalke 04 and the Old Lady, featuring at centre-back, full-back, as well as almost every possibly midfield role imaginable, and you could argue that he has proved to more than comfortable playing anywhere on the field.

Despite quickly becoming a fan’s favourite in Turin, he has found a regular first-team role hard to come by since joining from the Bundesliga side in 2020, although he did seem to have finally convinced Allegri that he was deserving of an extended run of starts this season before picking up an injury, one which he is yet to make a return from.

Juve are also expected to make changes to their midfield options in the coming window, with their team having struggled to find balance in midfield this season, and they could well be open to cashing in on McKennie’s signature.

TuttoJuve now claims that all of Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are considering a move to sign him, with the trio eyeing a a deal worth €40 Million (£33.8 Million).

I’m a fan of McKennie, and would be very happy to see him join this summer. He’s known for getting amongst the goals at important times and has an all-round game which could be a real asset for us, especially if we are to juggle European football next season.

I’m not fully convinced that Juventus would so easily part with him however, as I would certainly be more active in seeking other departures in the middle if I was in charge.

Patrick