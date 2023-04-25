Premier League trio rivalling Arsenal for Brazilian talent

Arsenal target Matheus Franca is attracting attention from more clubs in England as the Gunners continue to scout him.

The 19-year-old is one of several Brazilians on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners continue to look for players from that country.

He just broke through at Flamengo and looks like the real deal, which has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta.

However, the Gunners are not the only club interested in a transfer for him at this stage.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals he is also on the radar of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Both clubs will offer him a quicker route to the first team because they are not as big as Arsenal and probably have space for him to play.

At the Emirates, he must prove he is ready before getting a chance in the first team.

Franca looks like a top talent in the making and he is one player we can be sure will do well for us.

However, he is still very young and probably needs more time to develop into the level that is required for him to play for us.

If that is the case, he will be sent out on loan or to our U21 side to prove his worth.

