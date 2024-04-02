Premier League wages reveal Arsenal is outperforming their spending

Arsenal were at the top of the Premier League table as of last Saturday and are now just two points off the top spot.

In the Premier League, it’s often said that cash is king, and almost anyone can buy success if they have enough resources.

This is one reason why Manchester City and Chelsea have been successful in recent times, as their owners frequently invested significant sums in new players.

However, not every big spender achieves success, and Arsenal is proving that a team can thrive without a bloated wage bill.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice in the summer, and they have been spending substantial amounts in recent times.

Nevertheless, a report in The Sun has revealed the wages of each Premier League team from last season, and Arsenal’s wage bill doesn’t rank in the top four.

According to the report, the Gunners’ annual wage bill was £235 million, placing them fifth in the league behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

After our summer purchases, our wage bill is probably bigger now, but we also nearly won the league last term with that wage bill, so we clearly are outdoing ourselves.

