Premier League winner says emotional Arsenal do not know how to win

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has offered his assessment of Arsenal’s ongoing struggles to secure trophies, suggesting that the club is often too emotional in critical moments. Over recent seasons, the Gunners have consistently been among the teams challenging for major honours, finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive campaigns and reaching the semifinals of both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League last season.

Despite these achievements, Arsenal are judged largely on tangible success, with the number of trophies won remaining the ultimate measure of progress. The club continues to work hard to end its silverware drought, and supporters are hopeful that this season could mark a turning point.

Lescott on Arsenal’s Emotional Approach

Speaking on All Out Football’s ‘In the Mixer’ podcast, Lescott highlighted what he perceives as a difference in mentality between Arsenal and some of their rivals. He said:

“They have no reference of winning to know how to control [their emotions]. The more you win, the calmer you are. Look at last season, when it wasn’t going well for Manchester City, they weren’t reactional [sic] and negative, they knew they’d get back [into the game], but with Arsenal it’s sometimes like the end of the world [if they’re not performing].”

Lescott’s comments underline the notion that experience in winning major honours can influence how a team reacts under pressure. While Arsenal possess the talent to compete at the highest level, a lack of familiarity with consistently closing out important matches may contribute to heightened emotional responses during critical moments.

Arsenal’s Prospects for Silverware

The current squad appears to be on the brink of turning potential into tangible success. With a combination of quality players and a coherent tactical approach, Arsenal now seem well-equipped to challenge for both domestic and European honours. Supporters point to the progress made in recent years as evidence that the club is moving in the right direction.

The challenge for Arsenal will be to maintain composure and focus during decisive periods, converting strong performances into victories that secure trophies. Fans remain optimistic that, with the squad currently assembled and lessons from past campaigns, this could be the season that the Gunners finally end their long-standing silverware drought.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…