Premier League winner says emotional Arsenal do not know how to win

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has offered his assessment of Arsenal’s ongoing struggles to secure trophies, suggesting that the club is often too emotional in critical moments. Over recent seasons, the Gunners have consistently been among the teams challenging for major honours, finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive campaigns and reaching the semifinals of both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League last season.
Despite these achievements, Arsenal are judged largely on tangible success, with the number of trophies won remaining the ultimate measure of progress. The club continues to work hard to end its silverware drought, and supporters are hopeful that this season could mark a turning point.
Lescott on Arsenal’s Emotional Approach
Speaking on All Out Football’s ‘In the Mixer’ podcast, Lescott highlighted what he perceives as a difference in mentality between Arsenal and some of their rivals. He said:
“They have no reference of winning to know how to control [their emotions]. The more you win, the calmer you are. Look at last season, when it wasn’t going well for Manchester City, they weren’t reactional [sic] and negative, they knew they’d get back [into the game], but with Arsenal it’s sometimes like the end of the world [if they’re not performing].”
Lescott’s comments underline the notion that experience in winning major honours can influence how a team reacts under pressure. While Arsenal possess the talent to compete at the highest level, a lack of familiarity with consistently closing out important matches may contribute to heightened emotional responses during critical moments.
Arsenal’s Prospects for Silverware
The current squad appears to be on the brink of turning potential into tangible success. With a combination of quality players and a coherent tactical approach, Arsenal now seem well-equipped to challenge for both domestic and European honours. Supporters point to the progress made in recent years as evidence that the club is moving in the right direction.
The challenge for Arsenal will be to maintain composure and focus during decisive periods, converting strong performances into victories that secure trophies. Fans remain optimistic that, with the squad currently assembled and lessons from past campaigns, this could be the season that the Gunners finally end their long-standing silverware drought.
He has a point, and hard to argue when we have not won anything; yet anyway (With this rebuilt squad).
Quite a few posters on here, (myself included), have questioned the mentality of the squad and manager.
It is a fair criticism, and until they win a trophy and silence all the critics, the question will continue to be raised. You have to go get the title, can’t play safe and hope it comes to you.
I am hopeful this is our year. Quality depth, and when the players settle and Arteta gains familiarity with players and their abilities, I think we will see that reflected in the tactical tweaks to his system.
Best talent and squad overall I have seen in 15 years at least, if I am being honest.
I agree. Even if suggesting our squad is “over emotional” might be a bit much!
We need to win serious silverware if we’re ever going to quieten this narrative. Not just the FA Cup, but the Premier League. I think everyone knows this by now. Unfortunately, timing wise, it’s probably harder than ever. At least we now have a team with a shot.
Lescot is a little off, I beg to differ here.
There is no doubt a palpable sense of anxiety among Arsenal fans due to the club extended trophy drought, which has contributed to pressure on the gaffer and the team, especially given the significant financial investment in the squad and near missis in recent seasons.
This heightened anxiety is a direct result of the long wait for a big ears jug, leading fans to feel the immense pressure to see the team finally deliver and win a major trophy this season, as highlighted by the legendary Frenchman, Thierry Henry and many supporters
It seems that no matter who the players are; the result the last few seasons are the same.
The one constant is the manager. Coincidence?
I’ve heard it said over the years that football goes in cycles. Well with our team finishing second in the last three seasons, I hope we haven’t missed our chance in this recent cycle.