President of Fiorentina admits that English teams are looking at Arsenal target

Arsenal might still be actively pursuing a move for Fiorentina ace, Federico Chiesa after his club’s president revealed that some English teams are looking to sign him reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

This comment comes a few days after the Italian claimed that he wasn’t ready for a move to a big team yet as he is focused on becoming a more complete player with Fiorentina.

Chiesa, the report further claims, has attracted the attention of several top European sides including Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Gunners are looking to bring in some new players in the next transfer window to help Mikel Arteta get his ideas across to his side.

The Spaniard has been doing an excellent job at the Emirates, but Arsenal knows that they would need to back him with more players in the summer and Chiesa is reportedly one player they have been looking to sign.

Fiorentina’s director-general Joe Barone has now revealed that some English teams have shown interest in the player.

‘Chiesa is a Fiorentina player,’ Barone told Gazzetta dello Sport.

‘There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English… We’ll see, for the moment we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us.’