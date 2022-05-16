Pressure on Arsenal as pundit predicts ‘they will slip up’

Chris Sutton has claimed that he can see Arsenal messing up their chance to land Champions League football, with just two more wins needed to secure our place in the top-four.

Tottenham gave themselves a chance to qualify by beating us on Thursday evening to close the gap in the table to one point, while their win yesterday means that they currently occupy a spot in the top-four, knowing that they will return to fifth in the table should we secure all three points at Newcastle tonight.

While we have some fears over our defensive personnel, and are currently left to guess on the availability of our centre-backs, Sutton has gone a step further to predict that we are due to ‘slip up’, and that he expects us to end the campaign by missing out on the CL places.

“I think Spurs will now (finish in the top four),” Sutton predicted live on BBC Radio (via HITC). “Big win against Arsenal on Thursday. Absolutely wiped the floor with them.”

The pundit added: “Arsenal have got work to do. I think they will slip up.”

Admittedly, our defensive woes does fill me with a level of uncertainty, and I’m worried that we may well have to switch to a back five in order to bring security at the back, and changing things at this crucial point in the campaign is far from ideal.

As much as I’m worried, I trust in Arteta to have his team ready for the task in hand regardless of the players which we are forced to call upon. I’m definitely nervous, but I certainly won’t be predicting us to allow our season to unfold now.

Patrick

