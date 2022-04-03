Pressure on Arsenal as Spurs leapfrog us in the PL table

Tottenham Hotspur have moved into the top four with their resounding 5-1 win over Newcastle today, a result which means Arsenal will start tomorrow’s match down in fifth spot.

The Gunners make the short trip to take on Crystal Palace on Monday evening as we look o fight our way back into the Champions League places, having been joined by Spurs on 54 points today, while their victory also saw their goal difference grow to +15, two better than our current GD.

The most important stat however comes from the fact that we have played just 28 times in the PL thus far, twice less than our rivals who temporary took fourth.

Their win means that Tottenham are now the biggest goalscorers thus far in 2022, and may need to be take seriously in the race for the top four, but after Chelsea’s shocking 4-1 loss at home to Brentford this weekend, maybe it will be the Blues who could end up under threat of missing out on the CL places.

Our qualification remains very-much up to our own results, knowing that a draw with each of Spurs, Man United and Chelsea whilst winning the remainder of our matches would be enough to qualify for the elite European competition, with the reality that we may not even need as many points as that to assure ourselves of a return to the CL.

Are our players likely to be under pressure tomorrow after seeing Tottenham move into fourth spot?

Patrick