Preston game should give Sterling and Jesus a chance to shine for Arsenal

After the 2-2 draw to Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal will be back in action Wednesday night in a Carabao Cup round of 16 clash with Preston.
Many Gooners are unconcerned about this match, perceiving it as a straightforward one where an Arsenal win is the sole expectation.
Social media hype suggests that tomorrow’s match against Preston is a significant occasion for Arsenal’s young players, and this is indeed accurate. Fans have consistently urged Mikel Arteta to trust Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis Skelly with game time, so starting them Wednesday would be great.
While Wednesday night may provide a chance for some senior players to rest and an opportunity for younger players to showcase their abilities, two Gunners, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, have the opportunity to change their circumstances at Arsenal in that game.
Both players feel in need of a performance to kickstart their season. So far, neither player has shown their brilliance. They’re undoubtedly two of the most technically gifted Gunners, but that hasn’t seemed the case; they’ve looked lost every time they’ve been on the pitch.
There’s a significant likelihood that they will start against Preston; if they do and truly express themselves, they could leave us raving about their performances. This should undoubtedly boost their confidence, and as Kai Havertz has demonstrated at times, it’s precisely this confidence that one needs to find their mojo.
The Preston game should give him a chance to shine – but will he take it? He’s played in quite a few games this season with little or no effect. Anyway, we’ll have to wait and see.
If Jesus goes (yet) another game without scoring – something he hasn’t done since January after all (an incredible statistic for a supposed striker) – then how much longer is Arteta going to persevere with him?
There’s not much Arsenal can do if Jesus doesn’t want to leave (his contract is until summer 2027), but why bother picking him? Try out other options.
I think for Jesus and Sterling these games are super important in terms of the short term for our first team… if they can both get a goal (or two) then that will release the pressure off them and give them confidence if they are coming off the bench
We dont seem to have hit our straps at all this season – so considering we are still in 3rd and doing on in CL then hopefully like last season when we smashed it after Xmas the same can happen
We can see how its easier chasing than staying on top so lets see where we go from here – wishing the boys all the best this evening