Preston game should give Sterling and Jesus a chance to shine for Arsenal

After the 2-2 draw to Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal will be back in action Wednesday night in a Carabao Cup round of 16 clash with Preston.

Many Gooners are unconcerned about this match, perceiving it as a straightforward one where an Arsenal win is the sole expectation.

Social media hype suggests that tomorrow’s match against Preston is a significant occasion for Arsenal’s young players, and this is indeed accurate. Fans have consistently urged Mikel Arteta to trust Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis Skelly with game time, so starting them Wednesday would be great.

While Wednesday night may provide a chance for some senior players to rest and an opportunity for younger players to showcase their abilities, two Gunners, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, have the opportunity to change their circumstances at Arsenal in that game.

Both players feel in need of a performance to kickstart their season. So far, neither player has shown their brilliance. They’re undoubtedly two of the most technically gifted Gunners, but that hasn’t seemed the case; they’ve looked lost every time they’ve been on the pitch.

There’s a significant likelihood that they will start against Preston; if they do and truly express themselves, they could leave us raving about their performances. This should undoubtedly boost their confidence, and as Kai Havertz has demonstrated at times, it’s precisely this confidence that one needs to find their mojo.



Daniel O

